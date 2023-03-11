Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$137.50 and last traded at C$137.00. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$136.00.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$133.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$130.33. The firm has a market cap of C$772.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.68.

Economic Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

