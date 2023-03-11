Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 11th. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $529.87 million and $27.86 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00433840 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,999.27 or 0.29324736 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

