EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $47.94

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.94 and traded as high as $50.28. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $50.00, with a volume of 11,861 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDPFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and supply of electricity and supply of gas. It operates through the following segments: Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Further Reading

