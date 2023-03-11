Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 26.2% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,155,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,568 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 113.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,406 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 35.2% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,421,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,659 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.