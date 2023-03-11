Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.75.
Shares of NYSE EGO opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.49.
Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
