Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Electromedical Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMED – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the February 13th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,115,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Electromedical Technologies Price Performance

Electromedical Technologies stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 391,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Electromedical Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

About Electromedical Technologies

Electromedical Technologies, Inc, a bioelectronics manufacturing and marketing company, provides medical devices for pain management in the United States. It offers WellnessPro Plus, a bioelectronics therapy prescription device that is used by consumers and health care professionals to relieve chronic and acute pain.

