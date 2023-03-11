Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Down 95.5% in February

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELTP remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 146,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,472. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
