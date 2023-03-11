Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) Short Interest Down 95.5% in February

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Elite Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELTP remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 146,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,472. Elite Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About Elite Pharmaceuticals

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of pharmacological abuse-deterrent opioid products. It operates through the Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) and New Drug Applications (NDA) segments. The ANDA segment includes generic pharmaceuticals. The NDA segment is composed of branded pharmaceuticals.

