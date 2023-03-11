Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EARN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE EARN opened at $7.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a market cap of $92.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.78. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.37.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.56%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -41.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 75,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 20,791 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

