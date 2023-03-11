Elrond (EGLD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $42.56 Million

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $38.37 or 0.00185074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $963.67 million and $42.56 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 25,118,005 coins and its circulating supply is 25,112,853 coins. The official message board for Elrond is multiversx.com/blog. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiversX is a blockchain platform designed to provide scalability and secure decentralized applications. It is powered by adaptive state sharding, secure proof of stake, and a dedicated virtual machine that enables developers to build applications in a variety of languages. The platform has a network structure which includes a metachain, shards, and nodes and three distinct roles: Validator, Observer, and Fisherman. eGold (EGLD) is the native token of the MultiversX blockchain, used to pay for services on the network and as collateral for validators. MultiversX was founded in 2017 by Lucian Todea, Beniamin and Lucian Mincu and is supported by the Elrond Network. It conducted a successful private investment round and an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) in 2019 and launched its mainnet in 2020, where it changed its cryptocurrency from ERD to EGLD.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

