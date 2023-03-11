EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 224,400 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 374,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
EMCORE Stock Performance
NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.16. 345,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,519. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.39.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.46%. The business had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of EMCORE
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on EMKR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
EMCORE Company Profile
EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.
Further Reading
