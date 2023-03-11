Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.58. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 1,257 shares traded.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

