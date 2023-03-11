EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML) Insider Patrick Haley Sells 3,621,598 Shares

EML Payments Limited (ASX:EML – Get Rating) insider Patrick Haley sold 3,621,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.30), for a total transaction of A$1,633,340.70 ($1,096,201.81).

Patrick Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Patrick Haley sold 1,243,915 shares of EML Payments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.43 ($0.29), for a total transaction of A$534,883.45 ($358,982.18).

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.49.

EML Payments Company Profile

EML Payments Limited provides payment solutions platform in Australia, Europe, and North America. It operates in three segments: General Purpose Reloadable, Gift and Incentives, and Digital Payments. The General Purpose Reloadable segment offers reloadable cards to various industries, such as government, salary packaging, gaming, and digital banking.

