Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 4,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELEZY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Endesa from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Endesa Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.
Endesa Company Profile
Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endesa (ELEZY)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.