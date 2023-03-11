Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) were up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 4,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ELEZY shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Endesa from €24.50 ($26.06) to €23.00 ($24.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Endesa Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.04.

Endesa Company Profile

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

