Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Lifted to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enerflex’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enerflex has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$14.19.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of EFX opened at C$8.70 on Wednesday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.99 and a 12-month high of C$10.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$9.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

Enerflex Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is -10.00%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

