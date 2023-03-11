Energi One Day Trading Volume Reaches $132,260.37 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $10.48 million and approximately $132,260.37 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00072960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00054930 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 62,402,695 coins and its circulating supply is 60,833,613 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

