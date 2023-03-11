Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,886,955 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,661,887 shares.The stock last traded at $5.78 and had previously closed at $6.15.
Several research firms recently weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Energy Fuels from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90.
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
