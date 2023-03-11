Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,886,955 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,661,887 shares.The stock last traded at $5.78 and had previously closed at $6.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UUUU. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Energy Fuels from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Energy Fuels from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Fuels

About Energy Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $4,234,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 70,644 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Articles

