Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.40. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 42,040 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$1.08 target price on shares of Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Get Enterprise Group alerts:

Enterprise Group Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40.

About Enterprise Group

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.