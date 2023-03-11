Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,691 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,920 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 14,701,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,607,000 after buying an additional 871,211 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,779,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,430,000 after buying an additional 194,468 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,261,000 after buying an additional 86,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $25.60 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.25.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019 over the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

