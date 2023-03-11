Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Whalerock Point Partners LLC

Whalerock Point Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,178 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $369,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 688,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,638,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,734,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,261,000 after purchasing an additional 86,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019 in the last 90 days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $25.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

