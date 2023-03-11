EOS 24-Hour Volume Reaches $228.35 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. During the last week, EOS has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and approximately $228.35 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006224 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004391 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001400 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,371,464 coins and its circulating supply is 1,085,049,842 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

