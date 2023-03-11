EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,609 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.39.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $214.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $285.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.04% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

