EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $384,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Target by 566.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Target by 70.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Target by 171.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Down 1.5 %

TGT opened at $158.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

