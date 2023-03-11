EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 452 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 59.0% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $58.25.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

