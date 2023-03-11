EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,044 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after purchasing an additional 594,694 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $26,654,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,877,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,594,000 after purchasing an additional 547,834 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,251.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 449,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,273,000 after purchasing an additional 430,169 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS opened at $47.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $49.31.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

