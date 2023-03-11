EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 406 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,086,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,721,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after buying an additional 612,054 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $116.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.85.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.