EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes $499,000 Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 137,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

DBMF opened at $27.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $841.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $35.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

