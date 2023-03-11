EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,610 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in GSK by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $33.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $28.47 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.00) to GBX 1,730 ($20.80) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.84) to GBX 1,535 ($18.46) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

