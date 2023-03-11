EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 320,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,929,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 541,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 26,478 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 231,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

