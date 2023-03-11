Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.00

Shares of Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) (LON:PAL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.15). Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.24), with a volume of 4,734,357 shares trading hands.

Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L) Trading Up 33.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20. The company has a market capitalization of £91.26 million and a P/E ratio of -11.76.

About Equatorial Palm Oil plc (PAL.L)

Equatorial Palm Oil plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces crude palm oil in Liberia. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

