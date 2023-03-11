Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CAO Sells $281,536.32 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CAO Simon Miller sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.04, for a total transaction of $281,536.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,023.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Simon Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinix alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Simon Miller sold 380 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $665.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $708.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $652.17. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 177.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $725,557,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $193,420,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.