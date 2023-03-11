Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Keith D. Taylor Sells 1,358 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total transaction of $934,955.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,645,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Equinix Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $17.25 on Friday, hitting $665.63. 471,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $707.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $652.24. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 88.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Equinix from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 51,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.