Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 3.2% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.56. 499,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,027,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Equinox Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 39.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 153.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.