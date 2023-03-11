Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 3.2% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.62 and last traded at $3.56. 499,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,027,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.
The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
