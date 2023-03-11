Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,048 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $23,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

ELS opened at $63.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

