ERC20 (ERC20) Price Up 3.5% Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.86 million and approximately $74.82 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00034611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00036717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022458 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005033 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00223619 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,543.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00952317 USD and is down -4.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $110.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

