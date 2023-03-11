Ergo (ERG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $94.09 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Ergo has a market cap of $94.09 million and approximately $9.22 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00006835 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,582.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00337768 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.18 or 0.00685768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00083830 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.08 or 0.00554165 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004832 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010031 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 66,869,097 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

