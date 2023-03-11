ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Director Rhonda L. Jordan Sells 3,810 Shares

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ESAB opened at $59.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.48. ESAB Co. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESAB. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

