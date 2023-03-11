ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ESAB Stock Down 2.8 %

ESAB stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. ESAB has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $63.32.

Get ESAB alerts:

ESAB Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ESAB from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $233,895.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,541.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESAB

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ESAB by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ESAB by 2,239.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at about $54,191,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ESAB by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,565,000 after purchasing an additional 367,719 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,005,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.