ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) PT Raised to $68.00 at Robert W. Baird

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

ESAB stock opened at $59.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ESAB has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $63.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $93,435.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Johnson sold 1,597 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $89,783.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at $235,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,541.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESAB by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in ESAB by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ESAB by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ESAB by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ESAB by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

