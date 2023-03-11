Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Insider Sells $25,704.50 in Stock

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) insider Eric Warren sold 5,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $25,704.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,288.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of ESPR opened at $4.57 on Friday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Esperion Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,104,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 55.7% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 71,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $5,372,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 105,215 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
