Ethereum Reaches Market Cap of $176.50 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Ethereum has a market cap of $176.50 billion and $14.46 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $1,442.29 or 0.07114847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00069917 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00026372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00053165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000280 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022792 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000906 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 122,373,866 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

