EthereumFair (ETF) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.40 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, EthereumFair has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One EthereumFair token can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $30.58 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumFair Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. The official message board for EthereumFair is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org.

EthereumFair Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.25652436 USD and is up 6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,212,168.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

