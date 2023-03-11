Evercore ISI Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $200.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.32.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $146.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,174,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $141,275,000 after purchasing an additional 632,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $106,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.