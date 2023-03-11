Everscale 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.36 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Everscale has a total market cap of $156.16 million and $6.36 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Everscale has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can now be bought for about $0.0899 or 0.00000443 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,049,945,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,687,504 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale is a layer-1 PoS blockchain network that incorporates recent blockchain innovations and concepts, making it a technologically advanced network. It is designed to serve as a decentralized hub for various blockchains and resource-demanding applications such as GameFi, DeFi, micro-transactions, and real-time bidding. EVER is the native token of Everscale and serves as a fee and governance token, listed on multiple exchanges, including the wrapped ERC-20 version called WEVER on some exchanges.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

