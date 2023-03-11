Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.30.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy
In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Eversource Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ES opened at $72.88 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $70.54 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45.
Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Eversource Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eversource Energy (ES)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.