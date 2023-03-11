Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 158,200 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the February 13th total of 230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Evogene by 51.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Price Performance

NASDAQ EVGN traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,111. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. Evogene has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agro biological products to improve plant performance.

