Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.24. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 42,510 shares.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 73,856 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 156,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

