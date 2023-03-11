Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Rating) were down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $84.50 and last traded at $84.50. Approximately 406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.70.

Exor Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.20.

Exor Company Profile

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars under the Ferrari brand. It also offers automotive vehicles and mobility solutions under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroen, Dodge, DS, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Maserati, Mopar, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, and Vauxhall brands; and retail and dealer financing, and rental services for the automotive sector, as well as sells service parts.

