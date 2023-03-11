Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.00.

FN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In other Fabrinet news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.33, for a total transaction of $631,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,524.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fabrinet Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $1,445,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $56,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 18.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 378,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,924,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

FN stock opened at $118.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.17. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.48.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.