Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6,827.00

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6,827.00 and last traded at $6,827.00, with a volume of 33 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6,980.05.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7,188.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7,625.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $28.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in the provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts, merchant card services, and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts, as well as personal and home loans.

