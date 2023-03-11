FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 44.8% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Trading Down 6.4 %

FATBB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126. FAT Brands has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

FAT Brands Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -7.31%.

(Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.