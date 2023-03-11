Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) CEO Ryan Martin Sells 10,189 Shares

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) CEO Ryan Martin sold 10,189 shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $12,226.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,681,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ryan Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 27th, Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $94,756.09.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of FATH stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $9.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FATH shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

